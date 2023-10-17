ASX News LIVE | XJO to Rise; US and Aussie Bond Yields Surge as Central Banks Mull Further Rate Hikes

Risk factors as consumer stocks take a hit on S&P 500

As the Wall Street Journal succinctly put it, ‘If the economy is so strong, why are consumer stocks tanking?‘.

This is such a large concern for America’s economy because U.S. consumers make up almost two-thirds of the total economic activity of the U.S. While many observers counted on the fact that many households still hold savings accrued from the pandemic, with an excess of around US$2.1 trillion added to their usual savings lump, many thought this still had plenty of legs.

However, the latest data from the S&P 500 shows over two dozen stocks in consumer sectors are setting new 52-week lows this month, showing the average U.S. consumer has tightened their purse strings.

Many analysts are pointing towards higher gas prices as the main culprit, as sticky inflation and higher credit conditions also weigh on spending.

Investors also seem to be moving away from the sector, with money in net withdrawn from consumer-good sector funds in 10 of the past 12 weeks. These outflows reached $1 billion.

Source: The Wall Street Journal