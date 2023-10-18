ASX News LIVE | XJO Falls with Global Markets on Middle East Tensions; RBA Annual Report and Employment Figures Out Today

Oil prices ease slightly, thoughts from AMP Economist

Oil prices have eased slightly, with WTI Crude, down 0.49% to US$91.05 and Brent Crude hovering at +0.19% US$88.15.

In a great post covering the Middle East conflict and its impact on oil and the economy, Shane Oliver shared his thoughts here.

The post is worth a read to understand why we haven’t seen prices rising further when compared to other flare-ups.

Source: Macrobond

As he says:

‘So far, the impact on oil prices has been modest with oil prices up about $US4 a barrel to around $US0.87 for West Texas Intermediate since Hamas’ attack on Israel. However, it comes at a time when oil prices had already reversed a large part of their fall into June to just below $US70 a barrel post their rise last year to a high of $US123.7 on the back of the invasion of Ukraine, which was their highest since 2008 when they peaked at $US145′.

While highlighting risks:

‘The main risk is if Iran, which backs Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon, is drawn into the war which could threaten its oil production (2.5% of global consumption), the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz (through which 20% of world oil flows) or even Saudi production (as Iran did in 2019).’