ASX News LIVE | XJO Falls; J Powell Speech Signals Tightening, US 10-year Hits 5%, Oil and Gold Climb Higher

Is the RBA going to raise rates on Cup Day?

There has been a lot of talk circulating finance circles in recent months that the RBA is planning on raising rates on Melbourne Cup day in November.

A lot of this chat has circulated for months without any basis beyond the rumour mill, but now recent speeches and fireside chats by Michele Bullock may give the speculators more ammunition.

The RBA boss has indicated that she is keeping an eye on price rises that regularly impact consumers. She says the “million-dollar question” facing the central bank is how do people’s inflation expectations adjust to higher prices for common items. In her recent fireside, she commented that:

“At the moment, inflation expectations for the very near term, like the next year, are elevated, they’re high,” Bullock said.

“That’s not unexpected because a lot of these things that are in people’s faces when they are doing the shopping – petrol prices, food prices, rents – all these sorts of things are going up.”

The idea of embedded inflation has circulated in many central bank speeches in recent weeks, showing that in this next phase in the battle against inflation, the RBA may move aggressively to dislodge consumers’ internalised inflation expectations if it thinks the economy can handle it.

The decision will also be influenced by the September-quarter CPI data, due for release next Wednesday. Most economists expect annual inflation to continue easing from 6% in the June quarter to somewhere between 5% and 5.4%. Bond yields will also be a significant factor in the next moves as the 10-year notes move back into dangerously high points not seen since mid-2011 in Australia.

Michelle Bullock and Assistant Governor Christopher Kent will testify at the Senate Economics Legislation Committee next Thursday, providing a better indication of their next move.

However, if inflation comes in above those forecasts, it could increase the chances of a rate rise in November. Current market pricing has the odds of a November interest rate rise at about 25%, up significantly in the past four days.

Source: ASX RBA Rate Tracker