ASX News LIVE | XJO continues downward streak with Wall St, China plays give and take with trade policy

China goes into bat in ongoing trade war

Last Wednesday, we got the first glimmer of hope for Australian wine producers.

Ahead of PM Albanese’s visit to Bejing, China says it intends to take five months to review its wine tariff policy on Australian exports. This comes after nearly three years of an onerous 200% tariff on Australian wines that punished the sector for the poor relations between the two countries.

Anthony Albanese said the review marked a turning point in the trade relationship between the two nations, saying:

“We’re very confident that this will result in, once again, Australian wine, a great product, being able to go to China, free of the tariffs which have been imposed by China,” he said.

Mr Albanese said the review was similar to the review of the barley tariff review that occurred earlier in the year, which led to it being scrapped by China. Mr Albanese’s visit to China on November 4th will include meetings with President Xi and a trade delegation meeting at the China International Import Expo in Shangai.

The good news has already sent share prices like Treasury Wines [ASX:TWE] up by 2% this morning after it released a proactive plan of attack, should the tariffs come down. In a release this morning, Treasury Wine CEO Tim Ford commented:

“It’s great to see an agreement for an expedited pathway forward to allow our Australian brands and wine to be sold in the Chinese market. There are only positives to come out of a favourable review for the Chinese consumer, customers and the wine category, for the Australian wine industry and for TWE.”

However, this is not where the story ends for China’s plays on the international stage.

As Mark Twain once said:

“The principle of give and take is the principle of diplomacy — give one and take ten.“

Over the weekend, China also announced the requirement of export permits for key graphite products to ‘protect national security’, its commerce ministry said.

China is the world’s top producer of graphite, a key ingredient in EV battery anodes and other essential lithium-ion batteries. China produces around 90% of the world’s graphite and significantly refines and produces the particular spherical graphite used in a battery’s negatively charged portion.

This comes at a time when China is stepping up efforts to compete on the international stage in the EV market space, with many of its models drastically outcompeting the likes of Tesla in terms of price as its costs are considerably lower and its manufacturers benefit from vast subsidies.

The EU is considering levying tariffs, targeting these Chinese-made EVs that they claim unfairly benefit from subsidies and are cost-competing with its European rivals.

The U.S. has also fired another salvo in the trade war, expanding its ban on advanced chips to include Nvidia’s latest AI chips, the A800 and H800, for training advanced AI.

China’s move is not a complete ban. Still, it is seen as a significant restriction that could be selectively tuned up and down without facing major headlines as it restricts individual miners on the mainland.