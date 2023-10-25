ASX News LIVE | XJO to Fall as Rate Hike Fears Weigh Down Markets; Pilbara, Coles, Westpac, FMG Feature

ASX 200 at 1-year low while Asian stocks at 11-month low

‘Higher for longer‘ continues to take its toll on equity markets as today the ASX 200 continues to slide, with the worst hit being the interest rate-sensitive Tech sector, which is down over 3% today.

Only two sectors remain in the green so far today, with Utilities + 0.49% and Materials +0.14% just holding on.

For many, the central cause of concern has been around US 10-year treasury yields that have sat around 5% for weeks now. With the bedrock for pricing risk-taking across markets at such high numbers it leans on everything from gold prices to equity markets.

“There is no anchor in U.S. treasuries,” said Ben Luk, Senior Multi Asset Strategist at State Street Global Markets.

“If [the 10-year yield] doesn’t stay below 5%, then I think it’s still going to be a very choppy market for both U.S. and Asia,” he said.

“Once you have more stable treasury environment, you will have a clearer earnings revision story,” he added, noting markets dominated by tech firms, which rely heavily on financing, will be vulnerable to higher rates due to borrowing costs.

For the markets, there is yet to be a clear sign of direction from the RBA or US Fed when it comes to changing interest rates to relieve pressure on the bond market.

Jerome Powell spoke today but avoided the subject while we await a monetary policy statement and speech from the European Central Bank later this evening.

U.S. GDP data will also be released in our evening (11:30pm AEST), along with some employment data that should give markets a clearer view of the strength of the American economy.

For now, estimates are for a strong showing from both, with some analysts expecting a near 4.5-4.7% GDP annualised gain, which would be the strongest output since the fourth quarter of 2021. Those big numbers may project strength, but many economists are concerned about more forward-looking signals in the market.

“We ought to look at whatever we print in the third quarter with a large degree of suspicion,” said Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities America.

“GDP doesn’t tell us where we’re going. We can feel all warm and fuzzy about a good number. But the real problem is what’s next.”