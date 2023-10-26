ASX News LIVE | XJO Opens Up Bouncing Off Yearly Low; US GDP Hot But Wall St Not

Lithium prices cause for concern

Mineral Resources says lithium markets are being manipulated to suppress prices in a sector still dominated by battery chemical makers in China.

Lithium prices have fallen around 30% in a fortnight to around US$22,600 dollars. This has put pressure on the sector as many are still in early development phase and trying to cost out production.

Companies that are producing today are also under pressure. Pilbara Minerals is currently the most shorted stock on the ASX and its shares have fallen 4.88% this month and is down nearly 24% this year. MinRes also faced an uphill battle as it jostles with Gina Rinehart and the world’s lithium giants and hopefuls for more ground in Western Australia to mine the key battery ingredient.

MinRes Executive General Manager James Bruce said there was nothing fundamentally wrong with demand and that ‘market manipulation’ was a factor in softer pricing.

‘There’s a lot of paper trading in the [lithium] market right now,’ he commented in an analyst call earlier in the week.

Now, high interest rates appear also to be derailing the ambitions of automakers to switch quickly to EVs as signs of slowing demand are creeping in. This was underscored on Wednesday this week when GM scrapped its $5 billion proposed partnership with Honda to make low-cost EVs together.

“We’re taking immediate steps to enhance the profitability of our EV portfolio and adjust to slowing near-term growth,” GM CEO Mary Barra told analysts.

Battery maker LG Energy Solutions also said on Wednesday that global uncertainty was playing a factor, warning:

“EV demand next year could be lower than expectations,” said Lee Chang-sil, chief financial officer at LG Energy.

Elon Musk echoed the concerns on an investor call last week, explaining why he was slowing plans for a Mexico factory,

“I am worried about the high interest rate environment that we’re in,” he said on Tesla’s earnings conference call.“

“As I just can’t emphasize this enough that the vast majority of people buying a car is about the monthly payment. If interest rates remain high or if they go even higher, it’s that much harder for people to buy the car.”

With interest rate’s pressing down on EV demand, it may be a tough road ahead for lithium miners as more supply comes into the market.