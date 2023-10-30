ASX News LIVE | ASX to Rally After Sharp Bounce on Wall St; Treasury Wines, Origin and Liontown Feature
Bank of Japan keeps rates on hold but loosens yield curve control
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) board members have decided to leave their current interest rate unadjusted in its policy review today.
What was significant was the decision being made to loosen their Yield Cap and Yield Curve Control targets from 0.5% to 1.0% for the 10-year JGB.
Some policy leaks have said that they are considering letting it run above 1%.
The BoJ operates monetary policy very differently from other nations due to the country’s long-term deflationary forces.
The BoJ had previously set these targets and aggressively bought and sold JGB bonds in an effort to stimulate the economy. The strict controls kept yields low; if the yields moved too high, it could increase the cost of borrowing and dampen investment as money would move into bonds to chase the higher yields.
Now, potentially without an upper limit, interest rates could rise more freely and could push wild volatility into the bond market.
Here was the Yen’s reaction, with the JPY/USD falling after the BoJ’s announcement.
Source: FxStreet
The BoJ has already intervened in the bond market for the sixth time this month to stem the relentless upsurge in JGB yields. With them moving into looser control territory, there could be large upward pressure on the JGB bond yields, and inflation targets will likely have to be pushed out from their 2.5% goals to 3% inflation for the end of this year.
Whoa this is big
BOJ policy statement just got rid of ANY explicit upper band ceiling to YCC (“1%” ← no longer)
Markets now TRULY have no idea where the goal posts are- as it seems BOJ themselves have no idea when / where / how, or IF to step in to JGB markets at all
Bitcoin slides back but hits resistance
Bitcoin [BTC] retreated -0.25% today but has meaningfully bounced on the $34,200 mark. This new resistance means the huge gains seen in the previous weeks have found support and the King of crypto’s can set up for future moves upwards.
Editor Ryan Dinse has been watching BTC like a hawk this year and predicted the huge gains this year. BTC is once again the best-performing asset of the year, up 67% in 12 months
Source: TradingView
But when BTC rises, that’s not the end of the story, its part of a wider cycle and trend. If you want to learn how to ride the trend or are interested in Ryans’s other big prediction, then check out this video.
At first, it may seem far out there, but consider where BTC was a decade ago. It has risen over 43,000% percent!
China’s factories fall slient
China’s factory activity shrank in October, while growth in the services sector slowed unexpectedly, signalling that the economy is still fragile and needs support.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 49.5 this month from 50.2 in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This was below the 50.2 forecast by economists surveyed.
The non-manufacturing PMI, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, fell to 50.6 from 51.7, below the forecast of 52. A reading of 50 or above indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.
While the data is affected by seasonality due to the eight-day public holiday at the beginning of October, it also suggests that market demand remains weak. The new orders index under both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs fell below 50, signalling a contraction in demand.
Source: South China Morning Post
Midday market update
The ASX 200 is up 0.30%, holding around opening levels at 6,793.1 today. All sectors except Materials (-0.95%) are up today, with the biggest gainer being Real Estate, up 1.66%.
Australian 10-year bonds continue to creep up to 5%, currently at 4.94%, but futures are currently trading at 5%.
Oil prices have halted their big falls today, gaining 0.55–66% between the crudes after heavy falls overnight.
The worst performer around midday today is Wildcat Resources, down 16.28% as the price moves back to the mean after a surge in prices that began on the 19th of October saw the company gain 110% over 10 days.
The best performer on the ASX was Inghams group , which gained 7.33% as the chicken producers reported a strong 1H24 trading update, with guidance of underlying EBITA of $138 million and underlying NPAT of $71 million.
Liontown says Kathleen Valley progressing well
Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] released its quarterly update today, saying that the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project is now more than 50% complete.
Liontown had made the headlines in recent months as its takeover offer from U.S. chemicals giant Albermale was scrapped thanks to aggressive posturing by Gina Rinehart.
Mrs Rinehart went on a spending spree and bought a 19.9% stake in Liontown in an effort to get in between the offer and involve herself in the project and Australia’s lithium future.
Her company, Hancock Prospecting, had raised concerns about the development of Kathleen Valley and had offered their services, which has so far been ignored. The project is on track regardless, with first production expected in mid-2024.
The current estimated Project capital cost (incl. pre-production mining) to first production is now at $951 million, and the company said it has held a ‘prudent buffer’ as it enters the commissioning phase of development soon.
The company’s shares have lost all gains seen with the hope and expectation of a takeover, so the company will be looking for quick wins if it wants to recapture momentum. A difficult task with depressed lithium prices as Chinese demand for EVs is down as their market roils from its property sector collapse.
Chinese EV demand was down 11% in the latest September data. Chinese EVs account for 59% of global production and a majority of demand also, although that trend is shifting.
Australian Super move against Origin bid
Superannuation fund AustralianSuper said today that is plans to vote against the Brookfield-led consortium’s US$9.78 billion takeover bid for Origin Energy [ASX:ORG].
AusSuper is the largest majority shareholder, with a 13.68% stake in Origin and has reiterated its position that the offer was ‘substantially below’ its estimate of long-term value.
The deal requires 75% support from the votes cast at the shareholder meeting, which means it could be enough as not all shareholders are likely to vote, and Origin has support from other shareholders.
The move comes after AustralianSuper brought in consultancy firm Frontier Economics to review the deal in an independent expert report. The report echoed what AusSuper had maintained, saying that the assumptions used to create the business valuation were ‘unrealistically low’.
The report went on to say:
‘The current offer from the Brookfield and EIG-backed consortium remains substantially below our estimate of Origin’s long-term value,’ the report said.
Shares of Origin are trading down slightly on the news as new investors who bought in for the deal now exit. Some concerns may rise if the company is forced into a long spell of heavy spending in order to meet green targets without a large capital raise in the future.
Treasury Wine buys DAOU Vineyards
Penfolds owners Treasury Wines [ASX:TWE] is in a trading halt after announcing it is buying premium brand Daou Vineyards in California.
The deal is worth up to US$1.6 billion and is a clear sign that the Aussie winemaker is making a big move into the US market with a luxury brand purchase. The company has also made proactive moves to ready itself for the hopeful reopening of Chinese markets as the wine tariff there goes under a five-month review which should hopefully be scrapped as ties between Australia and China normalise.
Known for its Bordeaux-style red, Daou has been one of the fastest-growing premium brands of wine in the US market, which is the largest in the world.
The acquisition is being funded by a $825 million capital raise, priced at $10.80 per share. Treasury Wines are on halt at $12.10 per share.
The upfront costs of the buyout will be US$900 million, plus an earn-out revenue agreement of up to US$100 million until CY2027.
Charlie here
Good morning all, Charlie here
The ASX 200 opened up +0.56% to 6,810.6, as a strong rally on Wall Street lifted all boats. Fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East have eased after the ground invasion began in Gaza, bringing oil prices down.
The Dow had its best day since June while earnings season continues to punish both companies that miss earnings and those who manage double beats as it favours strong balance sheets.
A big macro week ahead for central banks with the Fed, BoJ and BoE interest rate decisions, as well as US jobs reports and US manufacturing data coming later this week.
Wall Street: The Dow +1.58%, Nasdaq +1.16%, S&P 500 +1.20%, Russell 2000 +0.63%.
Overseas Markets: FTSE +0.50%, STOXX +0.35%, Nikkei -0.95%, SSE +0.12%
US 10-year bond yields fell +6bps to 4.89%, and Australian 10-year rose +14bps to 4.95%.
Gold prices fell -0.36%, dropping just below to US$1,995.63. Silver rose +0.84% to US$23.31.
The Aussie dollar is up +0.58%, to US63.70 cents.
Bitcoin is up +0.57% to US$34,477.88.
Oil prices continue their volatility but have fallen sharply on the back of the attack on Gaza as some feared a wider conflict may have ensued, which hasn’t eventuated. Brent fell -2.84%, while WTI Crude fell -3.46%.
Iron ore is up +0.08% to US$118.55, but Singapore iron ore futures are tracking up +2.24%
We have manufacturing data out from China and Japan today, giving us a better understanding of how our big trading partners are going, so stay tuned for that a little after lunch.