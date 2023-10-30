ASX News LIVE | ASX to Rally After Sharp Bounce on Wall St; Treasury Wines, Origin and Liontown Feature

Bank of Japan keeps rates on hold but loosens yield curve control

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) board members have decided to leave their current interest rate unadjusted in its policy review today.

What was significant was the decision being made to loosen their Yield Cap and Yield Curve Control targets from 0.5% to 1.0% for the 10-year JGB.

Some policy leaks have said that they are considering letting it run above 1%.

The BoJ operates monetary policy very differently from other nations due to the country’s long-term deflationary forces.

The BoJ had previously set these targets and aggressively bought and sold JGB bonds in an effort to stimulate the economy. The strict controls kept yields low; if the yields moved too high, it could increase the cost of borrowing and dampen investment as money would move into bonds to chase the higher yields.

Now, potentially without an upper limit, interest rates could rise more freely and could push wild volatility into the bond market.

Here was the Yen’s reaction, with the JPY/USD falling after the BoJ’s announcement.

Source: FxStreet

The BoJ has already intervened in the bond market for the sixth time this month to stem the relentless upsurge in JGB yields. With them moving into looser control territory, there could be large upward pressure on the JGB bond yields, and inflation targets will likely have to be pushed out from their 2.5% goals to 3% inflation for the end of this year.