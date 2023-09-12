Select Harvest’s [ASX:SHV] Shares Rise as Future Looks Bright

Select Harvests shares are up by 9.2% today as the company announced a positive outlook for next year’s crop of almonds for the company. It’s a godsend for Australia’s second-largest almond grower after two years of harsh growing conditions.

Australia’s second-largest almond grower, Select Harvests [ASX:SHV] shares are up by 9.2%, trading at $4.40 per share today as the company released its 2024 crop and market update to investors.

After a tough 2022 and the first half of this year, the company battled low-quality almond crops and volumes. SHV cut production estimates for 2023 back in March after what was described as an unusually colder and wetter condition throughout the growing season.

For those of us in Australia who can remember last Summer’s terrible weather, it comes as little surprise that growers faced challenges throughout the start of the year.

Share prices have struggled to recover to the $5.56 highs seen in September last year, with shares down 12.52% in the past 12 months as almond prices sit at a near-decade low.

For now, almond prices remain muted, but expectations of rising demand should match production, and with a strong El-Niño Summer predicted, the forecasts are looking sunny for this major producer.

SHV crop update excites investors

Shares in Select Harvests rose 7% today after the company reported positive outlooks for its 2024 crop.

The company currently operates in both a lease and own model for much of its crop and has a market cap of approximately $500 million.

In its update, SHV said its fiscal 2023 profits are now in line with consensus with annualised gains of $21 million.

The company remains one of the largest almond companies in the world. It is unique for its operations’ wide geographic diversity and scale, currently operating 9,262 hectares of planted land.

Source: Select Harvests

The company’s new chief executive, David Surveyor, managed to maintain the ship throughout the tough year of weather and was matter-of-fact when outlining the news to investors, saying:

‘We need to manage the reality of these events but not lose sight of the fact that we have got fundamentally great assets. We need to position ourselves for growth.’

Now, as the next season lines up, investors are buying in again.

With Australia’s growers looking towards a better Summer, American growers are facing hardship after Hurricane Hillary on 19 August impacted the start of harvest operations and brought the wet and mould to growers there.

Outlook for Select Harvests

Looking ahead, Select Harvests is targeting further growth in the coming years. The company plans to increase its almond production by 7,000 tonnes in 2024, which will be achieved through a combination of its own supply and increased grower volumes.

With the challenges faced throughout the past couple of years, leadership has refocused strategy.

The company says it’s focused on achieving its strategic priorities, which include improving orchard yield and quality, securing water resources, reducing costs, and exploring lower capital-intensity growth options.

These efforts aim to ensure sustained profitability and long-term growth

But for the time being, investors will be focused on the next six months of revenue from the company as volumes being to recover at a time where supply shortfalls from America could bring new opportunities.

Source: Select Harvest FY23 Report

Overall, the strong sentiment surrounding Select Harvests’ results and growth plans could be reflected in a growing share price in the coming days and weeks.

Investors who are interested in investing in the almond industry may want to consider adding Select Harvests to their portfolio.

Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to relying on Mother Nature for your profits, but as seasons go, it can’t be much worse than last year.

